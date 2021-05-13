The global E-waste Disposal market was valued at 10780 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15820 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Global E-waste Disposal Market Status and Trend Report 2015-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis of the E-waste Disposal industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor. Affluence Market Reports has surveyed the E-waste Disposal leading Players including Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, etc., suppliers, distributors, and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. In a word, the report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Competitor Analysis of E-waste Disposal Industry:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key company’s revenues in global E-waste Disposal market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key company’s revenues share in global E-waste Disposal market, 2020 (%)

Key company’s sales in global E-waste Disposal market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key company’s sales share in global E-waste Disposal market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sims Recycling Solutions

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Electronic Recyclers International

Gem

Stena Metall Group

Electrocycling

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

URT

Cimelia

GEEP

Dongjiang

Dynamic Recycling

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Sage



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on E-waste Disposal Market:

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the E-waste Disposal Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The E-waste Disposal Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global E-waste Disposal Market Segmentation

E-waste Disposal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market Segmentation by Type:

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

Regional bifurcation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia

Country-level analysis of each regional market.

Figures related to revenues and sales generated by each region.

Industry share held by each region.

Estimated values for revenue and growth rate of each region during the analysis period.

The scope of the Report:

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global E-waste Disposal market with a high focus on the share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global E-waste Disposal market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global E-waste Disposal market

Get a complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global E-waste Disposal market

It provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global E-waste Disposal market

It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants to the global E-waste Disposal market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

Apart from the hottest technological advances in the global E-waste Disposal market, it brings to light the plans of dominant players in the industry

