The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 264370 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 462780 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Status and Trend Report 2015-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis of the Cold Chain Logistics industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data, and penetrating insights. No matter the client is an industry insider, potential entrant, or investor. Affluence Market Reports has surveyed the Cold Chain Logistics leading Players including Global Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, etc., suppliers, distributors, and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. In a word, the report provides detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry; and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Airways

Roadways

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

Americold Logistics

Burris Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

United States Cold Storage

SSI SCHAEFER

VersaCold Logistics Services

DHL

AIT

Kloosterboer

X2 Group

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

CWT Limited

Congebec Logistics

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

Frialsa Frigorificos

BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Life Sciences)

JWD Group

Best Cold Chain Co.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cold Chain Logistics Market:

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the Cold Chain Logistics Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The Cold Chain Logistics Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airways

Roadways

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Regional bifurcation: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia

Country-level analysis of each regional market.

Figures related to revenues and sales generated by each region.

Industry share held by each region.

Estimated values for revenue and growth rate of each region during the analysis period.

