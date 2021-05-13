A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Insights, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

What is Data Center Infrastructure Management?

Data Center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the integration of IT and building facilities functions within an organization. It is used to monitor, measure, manage and/or control data center utilization and energy consumption of all IT-related equipment (such as servers, storage, and network switches) and facility infrastructure components (such as power distribution units and computer room air conditioners). Datacenter managers have been challenged to maintain or increase availability, utilization, and efficiency in the face of rising costs and demands. Despite the large investments in todayâ€™s data centers, significant inefficiencies still exist. To overcome this, many of the data centers have adopted the DCIM software and services. This has boosted the growth of the global data center infrastructure management market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Emerson Electric Co. (United States),Fieldview Solutions (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),iTRACS Corporation, Inc. (United States),JouleX Inc. (United States),Modius, Inc. (United States),nlyte Software, Ltd. (United States),Panduit Corp. (United States),Rackwise, Inc. (United States),Raritan Inc. (United States),Rittal GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany),Schneider Electric SA (France),Sentilla Corporation (United States),SynapSense Corporation (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Software/Solutions {Asset Management, Network Management, Cooling Management, Power & Temperature Management, Security Management}, Services {Installation & integration, Managed, Consulting}), Industry (Banking & Finance, Telecommunications & IT, Healthcare, Retail, Energy, Government, Others), Datacenter Type (Small-size Datacenters (Upto 5,000 Sq. Ft.), Medium-size Datacenters (Between 5,000 – 25,000 Sq. Ft.), Large Datacenters (Above 25,000 Sq. Ft.)), Deployment (On-Premise, Colocation)

Data Center Infrastructure Management the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Data Center Infrastructure Management Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically World Data Center Infrastructure Management markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Market Trends:

Trend for Automation & Control

Trend for Consolidation and Construction of Ever Larger Data Centers

Market Drivers:

Green IT & Sustainability

Speed, Budget and Workload Tradeoff

Dynamic IT Work Loads and Power and Cooling Optimization

Opportunities:

Venture Capital Funding

Increasing Number of New Data Centers

increased Focus on Data Center Energy Efficiency and Capacity Utilization

Challenges:

Changing Economic Conditions and Regulatory Compliances

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Center Infrastructure Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Center Infrastructure Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Center Infrastructure Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

