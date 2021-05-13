According to TMR, the Advanced Packaging Technology Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026. The growth factors include increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, manufacturer concern for the longer shelf life of the food products, imminent requirement for size reduction in electronic devices, less power consumption. However, the heating problem in devices restrains the market growth.

Advanced packaging technology is intended to the commercial reality for most integrated-circuit (IC) manufacturers is that node migrations and changes in wafer sizes are slowing down even as capital expenditures are increasing. One way for manufacturers to preserve their edge on their circuits’ small sizes, low costs, and high performance is to incorporate newer chip-packaging options such as 2.5-D integrated circuits (2.5DICs) and 3-D integrated circuits (3.0DICs) into their production processes.

Based on Technology, the active packaging technologies systems anticipated with foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. They help extend shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, improve safety, and improve convenience. Active packaging involves in having active functions beyond the inert passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent and smart packaging usually involves the ability to sense or measure an attribute of the product, the inner atmosphere of the package, or the shipping environment.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue provoking region during the forecast period, primarily owing to the growing population and the customer-side demand.

Some of the key players include in this market 3M Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, PakSense Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Vitsab International AB, Landec Corporation, Timestrip U.K. Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC, Bemis Company, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Cryolog S.A., SYSCO Corporation.

Types Covered:

• Flip Chip

• 2.5D Integrated Circuit

• Fan Out Silicon in Package

• 2D Integrated Circuit

• 3D Integrated Circuit

• Wafer Level Chip Scale Package

• Other Type

Technologies Covered:

• Smart and Intelligent Packaging

• Active Packaging

End-Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transport

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

