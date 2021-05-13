According to TMR, the Global Flexi Tank is accounted for $307.54 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,709.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. Growth in the global trade of food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids is the major driver for the flexi tanks market. However, the absence of repositioning costs, low labour and load costs are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Flexi tanks are bags used to transport large quantities of liquids up to 24,000 litres, in a 20- feet container. They are manufactured in standard sizes, ranging from 10,000 litres to 24,000 litres. They are bags of polymer materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC coated fabric, etc. usually employed for transportation of non-hazardous liquids such as wine, fruit juices, edible oils, industrial liquids, sweeteners, agricultural liquids, etc. All the liquids that do not fall under the category of dangerous goods as per IMDG code can be transported using flexi tanks. Currently, flexi tanks are employed for transport of edible liquids such as wine, fruit juices, edible oils, sweeteners, etc.

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!! https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11342

Based on product, multi trip flexitanks have gained a significant portion of the flexitanks market share in the past few years and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Multilayer flexitanks are made up of several layers of polyethylene, covered with an outer protective layer of polypropylene. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to represent the fastest growing local market, accounting for 61% of the total share volume in 2015. The region is expected to reach 67.4% of the overall market during the forecast year.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flexi Tank market include Andesocean, Anthente International, Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Full-Pak, Hengxin Plastic, Myflexitank, Proagri Solutions, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Rishi FIBC, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics and Trust Flexitanks.

Material Types Covered:

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Other material types

Loading Types Covered:

• Bottom Loading Flexitanks

• Top Loading Flexitanks

Products Covered:

• Bi-layer

• Multi-trip

• Single-trip

Types Covered:

• Reusable

• Single Use

Applications Covered:

• Agricultural Liquids

• Industrial products

• Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

• Pharmaceutical goods

• Pharmaceutical Liquids

• Food-Grade Liquids

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11342/Single

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11342

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances