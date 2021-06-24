Do you want to become a professional project manager but you don’t know where to start? Well, if you want to gain the respect of your team members and leverage your career as a project manager, you will need to add an international credential to your resume. But if you are a newbie in preparing for a project management certification, then you should first get to know which one is best for you. You might have heard some colleagues from your niche mentioning that you should get a Lean Six Sigma badge. Others might have advised you to opt for the PMP one. Even though they both prepare you to become a valuable project manager, there are some differences between them. Do you want to know then which those differences are here ?

How Is Lean Six Sigma Certification Different from PMP Badge?

Overall, the PMP certification is globally recognized and it is one of the most wanted accreditations for future project managers. A Lean Six Sigma credential like the Black Belt of the Master Black Belt, on the other hand, helps you train for a leadership role. Apart from this difference, there are many more other discrepancies that are worth mentioning:

A successful Lean Six Sigma exam-passer knows how to identify errors and eliminate the defects from a process as soon as he/she finds them. The PMP certification, however, focuses on helping specialists improve the rate of success for a project.

A PMP certified professional is dedicated to developing a plan that works according to specific processes and meets the stakeholders’ expectations. Lean Six Sigma specialists are different. They reduce costs and eliminate waste thanks to their ability to prevent errors from appearing visit examsnap.com

When you learn how to become a skilled project manager using the PMP certification, you will discover how to accomplish the task given while also respecting the deadline. But if you attend Lean Six Sigma certification classes, you will learn how to control each phase and make sure that the processes are correct and don’t have any flaws.

A project manager who gained a Lean Six Sigma badge utilizes data-driven techniques and statistics whenever a challenge appears. A PMP project manager delivers a project and meets its goals while using standardized methods and practices.

Do Lean Six Sigma and PMP Certifications Work Together?

A project manager can get both of these certifications and enjoy the benefits coming from them. A certified Lean Six Sigma specialist knows how to quickly identify and find a solution to any problem or process flaw. And if you also obtained the PMP certification, you know how to implement standard project monitoring and controlling tools and implement the project correctly. What is more, you can use both credentials to identify an issue and then use project management tools to make sure that the solution you chose is going to deliver the expected results.

Conclusion

A Lean Six Sigma certification helps you develop the right skills to identify errors in business processes and solve defects immediately. Also, it is a great opportunity to leverage your professional career and become a complete project manager. However, if you add it next to the PMP certification, you will discover all secrets of project management. As these certifications are different, you should invest your time and resources to get both of them if you want to enjoy a higher salary and generous bonuses.