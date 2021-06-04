Retort Pouches Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retort Pouches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global retort pouches market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Retort pouches are a type of packaging solution widely utilized in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are laminated with multiple layers of metal foils and flexible plastic, which can withstand high temperature and intense pressure. They also contain lightweight polyethylene or PET films, which prevent air and moisture from entering and spoiling the contents. Since these pouches aid in preventing contamination or spillage of the content while extending its shelf-life, they are extensively used as a preferred packaging solution for foods, beverages, medicines and medical equipment.

Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Mondi PLC

Amcor Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Astrapak Ltd

Coveris

Bemis Company, Inc.

Tredegar Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Group

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.

Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles International GmbH

ProAmpac

Alliedflex Technologies Ltd.

Flexi-Pack Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stand-Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Pillow Pack

3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Closure Type:

With Cap

Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

Polypropylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Nylon

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

