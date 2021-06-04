Bio-Polyamide Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bio-polyamide market reached a value of US$ 168.3 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global bio-polyamide market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Bio-polyamide refers to a versatile bioplastic that is synthesized using renewable or bio-based raw materials like natural fats and oils. These polyamides exhibit high mechanical strength and thermal performance. They also are light weight, inexpensive, environment-friendly and recyclable. Excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption and strong chemical resistance are some of the other key characteristics of bio-polyamides. As a result, they are widely utilized across diverse industries including marine, textile, automotive and electronics in applications like powder coatings, sporting goods, automotive fuel lines, electrical cable jacketing, and flexible oil and gas pipes.
Bio-Polyamide Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the bio-polyamide market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF
- DSM
- Evonik Industries
- Domo Chemicals
- Lanxess
- SABIC
- Solvay
- Simon
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the bio-polyamide market on the basis of product type, application, end use and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- PA-6
- PA-66
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Industrial Plastics
- Fibers
Breakup by End-Use:
- Automotive
- Textiles and Sports
- Industrial Goods
- Films and Coatings
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
