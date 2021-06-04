According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global thermal interface materials market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) are utilized to facilitate the dissipation and transfer of heat in electronic devices. They assist in increasing thermal conductivity, filling spaces between the mating surfaces and addressing both heat transfer and mechanical fixation problems. As a result, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of semiconductor packages, automobile components, and power electronics across the globe.

Significantly increasing demand for efficient electronic devices represents one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the market. Apart from this, TIMs are extensively used in the production of portable, compact, energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LEDs). They are also employed in electronics like music systems and interior automation components for minimizing energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Other major factors, including the rising need for seamless connectivity, numerous technological advancements like the development of nano diamonds and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global thermal interface materials market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Dow Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Indium Corporation

Kitagawa Industries America Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Tapes and Films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and Adhesives

Phase Change Materials

Metal Based Materials

Others

Breakup by Application:

Telecom

Computer

Medical Devices

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

