Thin-Film Battery Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thin-film battery market reached a value of US$ 415.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Thin-film batteries are solid-state batteries that utilize solid electrodes and electrolyte. Their development was motivated by the prospect of amalgamating the advantages of solid-state batteries with those of the thin-film manufacturing process. The internal structure of these batteries resembles other rechargeable batteries wherein the ion migration mechanisms are essentially the same. The cathode in thin-film batteries is usually made from a lithium-oxide complex including LiCoO2, LiMn2O4 and LiFePO4. On the other hand, the anode material is primarily made using carbon-based materials like graphite.
Thin-Film Battery Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the thin-film battery market on the basis of technology, battery type, voltage type, application and region.
Breakup by Technology:
- Thin-Film Lithium
- Thin-Film Lithium Polymer
- Zinc-Based Thin-Film
- Others
Breakup by Battery Type:
- Rechargeable
- Disposable
Breakup by Voltage Type:
- Below 1.5V
- 5V to 3V
- Above 3V
Breakup by Application:
- Smart Cards and RFID
- Medical Applications
- Smart Wearables
- Wireless Sensor Network Systems
- Portable Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
