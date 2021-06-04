North America Telecom Power Systems Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Telecom Power Systems Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america telecom power systems market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Telecom power systems are utilized to secure telecommunication services during grid power interruptions and fluctuations. They are designed for data centers, wireless broadband access, securing line applications and providing Internet support. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, are nowadays being used to supply power to telecom power systems. As these systems effectively eliminate the utilization of batteries, diesel generator, and automatic transfer switch, their applications are expanding in the North American region.
North America Telecom Power Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america telecom power systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the america telecom power systems market on the basis of product type, component, power source and country.
Breakup by Product Type:
- DC
- AC
Breakup by Component:
- Rectifiers
- Converters
- Controllers
- Heat Management Systems
- Generators
- Others
Breakup by Power Source:
- Diesel-Battery
- Diesel-Solar
- Diesel-Wind
- Multiple Sources
Breakup by Grid Type:
- On Grid
- Off Grid
- Bad Grid
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
