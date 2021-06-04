North America Potato Chips Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Potato Chips Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america potato chips market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Potato chips are one of the most popular and widely consumed snacks in North America. These thinly sliced potato pieces can be served as a side dish or appetizer. Generally prepared using various ingredients, such as salt, sugar, oil, spices, cheese, colorants, seasonings and flavoring agents, they are fried or baked to resemble a yellowish-brown color and a crispy texture. These processed chips contain low moisture levels, which makes them inert toward vapor migration, microbiological spoilage, and chemical and enzymatic activities. They are then packed and sold in air-tight plastic packages that assist in maintaining the taste, texture and color of the chips while extending their shelf life.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plain

Flavoured

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

