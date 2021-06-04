According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The United States Wi-Fi chipset market reached a strong growth in 2020. A Wi-Fi chipset is a wireless transmitter that is used to send information to mobile devices for wireless networking. These chipsets enable the users to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables. The growing adoption of multi-band routers that offer stronger Wi-Fi frequency has increased the overall demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the United States.

The United States Wi-Fi chipsets market is primarily driven by the rising investments by the Government in advanced technologies for the construction of smart cities. With the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are also widely incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions. Wi-Fi chipsets form an essential component of smart houses with IoT-connected electronics. Moreover, Wi-Fi chipsets are used in cars with internet access to support vehicle and mobility management, and safety measures and driving assistance. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming years. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:

Smartphones

Tablets

PCs

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Devices

Others

Breakup by Band:

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Breakup by MIMO Configuration:

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

