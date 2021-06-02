Control Valves Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global control valves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A control valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages in a system. It contains a pneumatically and electrically operated actuator, which is mounted on a valve. This valve modulates the flow through movement of the valve plug in relation to the port that is located within its body. Some of the different types of control valves available in the market include ball, plug, butterfly, gate, and diaphragm valves.

Market Trends

The global control valves market is primarily driven by the continuous demand from the oil and gas industry. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the shale gas field and pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling. Apart from this, control valves find extensive applications across multiple industries, such as food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical, and chemical. In the food and beverage and chemical industries, control valves help to minimize contamination while handling steam, exhibit resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and function effectively under high pressure and temperatures. Moreover, with technological advancements and continuous research and development (R&D) activities, manufacturers are able to launch improved product variants, such as 3D printed valves, that cater to the changing requirements of various industries. These developments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Samson AG

Spirax Sarco

Valvitalia SpA

Velan Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Rotary Valves Ball Valve Butterfly Valves Plug Valves

Linear Valves Gate Valves Diaphragm Valves Other Valves



Breakup by Size:

Up to 1″

>1″ to 7″

>7″ to 25″

>25″ to 50″

>50″

Breakup by Technology:

Electric

Hydraulic

Manual

Pneumatic

Breakup by Component:

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

Breakup by Material:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

