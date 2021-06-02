GCC Automotive Connector Market Trends, Demand, Industry Size, Companies Share and Future Scope by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Automotive Connector Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC automotive connectors market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automotive connectors are the electrochemical elements that are primarily adopted for attaching various electrical circuits. These connectors help in joining the head unit to volume controls, power supply, switches, special automobile components, etc. Automotive connectors are extensively utilized for attaching speakers, remote control, external amplifiers, CD decks, satellite navigation systems, etc.

The expanding automobile sector, along with the elevating levels of urbanization, is augmenting the sales of automobiles in the GCC region. This, in confluence with the improving consumer living standards, is driving the market for automotive connectors. Additionally, the increasing prominence of high-end infotainment and audio systems is also catalyzing the adoption of electronic components, which is further propelling the market growth in the region. Besides this, the emergence of autonomous and hybrid vehicles with several innovative features, such as adaptive front lighting, park assistance and departure warning systems, cruise control, etc., is positively influencing the demand for automotive connectors. Moreover, several regional manufacturers are using lightweight and heat-resistant materials for wiring harnesses which will continue to drive the demand for automotive connectors in the GCC countries over the forecasted period.

GCC Automotive Connector Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC automotive connector market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC automotive connector market on the basis of connection type, connector type, system type, vehicle type, application and country.

Breakup by Connection Type:

Wire to Wire Connection

Wire to Board Connection

Board to Board Connection

Breakup by Connector Type:

PCB Connectors

IC Connectors

RF Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Others

Breakup by System Type:

Sealed Connector System

Unsealed Connector System

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Body Control and Interiors

Safety and Security System

Engine Control and Cooling System

Fuel and Emission Control

Infotainment

Navigation & Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

