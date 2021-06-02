Chitosan Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Scope by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chitosan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global chitosan market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global chitosan market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Chitosan refers to a naturally occurring deacetylated chitin extracted from the hard outer-skeleton or shells of shrimps, crabs and lobsters, along with mushrooms and yeasts. It is primarily used in pharmaceutical drugs as an essential component for treating several medical conditions, such as anemia, kidney failure, hyperphosphatemia, etc. Owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, chitosan is also utilized as a natural antimicrobial agent in cosmetics, agricultural products, food items, beverages, etc.
The expanding pharmaceutical industry has led to the increasing utilization of chitosan to produce hemodialysis membranes, biomedical and tissue regeneration devices, and implant coatings for drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the rising adoption of chitosan in water and wastewater treatment plants for eliminating impurities, such as heavy minerals, toxic substances, phosphorous, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of numerous government policies to improve the quality of surface, ground and drinking water, coupled with extensive R&D activities to develop chitosan from non-aquatic sources, are expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.
Chitosan Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the chitosan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Primex EHF
- Heppe Medical Chitosan
- Advanced Biopolymers AS
- Meron Biopolymers
- Kitozyme
- Golden-Shell Biochemical
- FMC Corporation
- Agratech
- Axio Biosolutions
- Marshall Marine Products
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the chitosan market on the basis of grade, source, application and region.
Breakup by Grade:
- Industrial Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Breakup by Source:
- Shrimp
- Crab
- Squid
- Krill
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Water Treatment
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Agrochemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
