According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chitosan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global chitosan market reached a value of US$ 2.49 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global chitosan market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Chitosan refers to a naturally occurring deacetylated chitin extracted from the hard outer-skeleton or shells of shrimps, crabs and lobsters, along with mushrooms and yeasts. It is primarily used in pharmaceutical drugs as an essential component for treating several medical conditions, such as anemia, kidney failure, hyperphosphatemia, etc. Owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, chitosan is also utilized as a natural antimicrobial agent in cosmetics, agricultural products, food items, beverages, etc.

The expanding pharmaceutical industry has led to the increasing utilization of chitosan to produce hemodialysis membranes, biomedical and tissue regeneration devices, and implant coatings for drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the rising adoption of chitosan in water and wastewater treatment plants for eliminating impurities, such as heavy minerals, toxic substances, phosphorous, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of numerous government policies to improve the quality of surface, ground and drinking water, coupled with extensive R&D activities to develop chitosan from non-aquatic sources, are expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Primex EHF

Heppe Medical Chitosan

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Meron Biopolymers

Kitozyme

Golden-Shell Biochemical

FMC Corporation

Agratech

Axio Biosolutions

Marshall Marine Products

Breakup by Grade:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Source:

Shrimp

Crab

Squid

Krill

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

