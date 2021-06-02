Asia Pacific Plastic Caps and Closure Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Asia Pacific plastic caps and closure market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plastic caps and closure are used to protect the packaged item from pollutants, dust, leakage, moisture, etc. They are durable, versatile, lightweight, and can resist high temperatures. As a result, plastic caps and closure are extensively used in packaging of food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and household products across the Asia Pacific region.

Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and busy consumer lifestyles are positively influencing the demand for ready-to-drink tea, coffee, juices, and sports drinks. This, in confluence with emerging trend of on-the-go beverage consumption is propelling the demand for plastic caps and closures. Moreover, the rising utilization of plastic caps and closures in the packaging of disinfectants, acids, fuels, lubricants, etc., is also acting as a growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing demand for hand sanitizers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has created lucrative opportunities for plastic caps and closure market in the region. In the coming years, the emergence of eco-friendly product variants made up of biodegradable plastics will continue to drive the market growth across APAC.

Asia Pacific Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific plastic caps and closure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific plastic caps and closure market on the basis of product type, raw material, container type, technology, end use and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Screw-On Caps

Dispensing Caps

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Breakup by Container Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

Breakup by End Use:

Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Food

Cosmetics

Household Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

