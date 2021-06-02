United States Power Rental Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Power Rental Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the united states power rental market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the united states market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-power-rental-market/requestsample

Power rental services provide temporary electricity supply for heavy industrial construction, oil and gas exploration, and mine excavation projects. The most common types of power rental solutions include, diesel or gas generators, mobile lighting towers, welding generators, distribution boards, and cables. In the U.S., the increasing demand for continuous and uninterrupted power supply for several critical application areas, including nuclear power plants, data centers, hospitals, fire stations, etc., is currently catalyzing the market for power rentals.

The implementation of stringent governmental regulations regarding emission control, coupled with the introduction of green and advanced power rental systems, is bolstering the product demand in the U.S. Furthermore, the growing environmental concerns towards the increasing rate of global warming have prompted service providers to promote and offer renewable power equipment to the end-users. For instance, the US-based automotive and energy company, Tesla, launched a solar rental program for residents of six states across the United States, including Massachusetts, New Mexico, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Arizona. Additionally, the growing need to maintain homeland security with improved power back-up in military and defense organizations is also driving the market for power rental services in the U.S.

United States Power Rental Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the united states power rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the united states power rental market on the basis of fuel type, equipment type, power rating, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Generator

Transformer

Load Bank

Others

Breakup by Power Rating:

Up to 50 kW

51 –500 kW

501 –2,500 kW

Above 2,500 kW

Breakup by Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Data Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-power-rental-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Exhaust System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

Europe Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-automotive-connectors-market

Latin America Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-automotive-connectors-market

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-system-market

North America Fire Protection Water Storage Tanks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-fire-protection-water-storage-tanks-market

UAE Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market

North America Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-perfume-market

North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market

North America Potassium Permanganate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potassium-permanganate-market

North America Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-telecom-power-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800