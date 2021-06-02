GCC Retort Pouches Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Retort Pouches Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC retort pouches market is currently witnessing robust growth and is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Retort pouches refer to heat-resistant laminated bags primarily utilized in the packaging of pharmaceutical and food and beverage products. These pouches can combat temperatures up to 250oC and resist intensive pressure. The lightweight PET film used in the poches prevents content spoilage and contamination caused due to environmental exposure. As a result, retort pouches act as a superior alternative for conventional packaging material, like glass, steel, and metal.

In the GCC region, the expanding food and beverage industry is escalating the demand for retort pouches. The growing consumer awareness towards numerous benefits of retort pouches in providing enhanced flavor retention and extended shelf life for the products, is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the elevating levels of urbanization, hectic work schedules, and shifting dietary preferences towards processed and ready-to-consume food and beverages are further catalyzing the sales of the retort pouches across GCC countries. Besides this, a significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to drive the market for retort pouches in the coming years.

GCC Retort Pouches Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the GCC retort pouches market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the GCC retort pouches market on the basis of product type, capacity, closure type, material type, application and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stand-Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Zipper Pouches

Pillow Pack

3-Side Sealed

Breakup by Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Breakup by Closure Type:

With Cap

Without Cap

Breakup by Material Type:

Polypropylene

Aluminum Foil

Polyester

Nylon

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Breakup by A Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

