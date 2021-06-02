According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery is a fundamental cellular mechanism that studies gene functions in eukaryotic organisms. It is also essential for silencing gene expressions for the development of new drugs. RNAi is considered a potential approach for treating various pathologic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), viral infections and cancer. It includes nonviral delivery of siRNA and viral delivery of shRNA that is used across various preclinical models and molecular targets for its transformational effect on modern medicine.
The global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market is primarily driven by the increasing number of academic research institutes performing RNA therapeutic studies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiac defects and cancer, is also propelling the growth of the market. In recent years, the demand for RNAi has escalated due to its high level of specificity, minor side effects, and ease of synthesis. Besides this, siRNA or microRNAs (miRNA) helps in developing personalized medicines and identifying altered cellular molecules and metabolites. Furthermore, advancements in the field of nanotechnology that facilitate nanoparticle drug delivery and the overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to provide a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- CureVac AG
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Gradalis Inc.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Moderna Inc.
- Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited)
- Silence Therapeutics Plc
- Sirnaomics Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Application:
- Infectious Disease
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Ophthalmology
- Urology
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery
- Aptamer Drug Delivery
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
