According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery is a fundamental cellular mechanism that studies gene functions in eukaryotic organisms. It is also essential for silencing gene expressions for the development of new drugs. RNAi is considered a potential approach for treating various pathologic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), viral infections and cancer. It includes nonviral delivery of siRNA and viral delivery of shRNA that is used across various preclinical models and molecular targets for its transformational effect on modern medicine.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

The global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market is primarily driven by the increasing number of academic research institutes performing RNA therapeutic studies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiac defects and cancer, is also propelling the growth of the market. In recent years, the demand for RNAi has escalated due to its high level of specificity, minor side effects, and ease of synthesis. Besides this, siRNA or microRNAs (miRNA) helps in developing personalized medicines and identifying altered cellular molecules and metabolites. Furthermore, advancements in the field of nanotechnology that facilitate nanoparticle drug delivery and the overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to provide a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CureVac AG

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gradalis Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBI ALApharma Co. Limited)

Silence Therapeutics Plc

Sirnaomics Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery

Aptamer Drug Delivery

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market

Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market

Nucleic Acid Labelling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleic-acid-labelling-market

Latin America Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-generic-drug-market

North Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-generic-drug-market

West Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-generic-drug-market

East Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/east-africa-generic-drug-market

Europe Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-generic-drug-market

India Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-minimally-invasive-surgery-market

United States Minimally Invasive Surgery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-minimally-invasive-surgery-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800