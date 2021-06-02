Commercial Display Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global commercial display market grew at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market continue its strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Commercial Display Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global commercial display market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cdw Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global commercial display market on the basis of product type, technology, component, panel type, size, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Digital Signage

Display Monitor

Display TVs

Breakup by Technology:

LCD

LED

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Panel Type:

Flat Panel

Curved Panel

Other Panel

Breakup by Size:

Below 32 inches

32 to 52 inches

52 to 75 inches

Above 75 inches

Breakup by Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Stadiums & Playgrounds

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States Canada



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

