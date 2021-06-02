According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global hospital infection therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Hospital infection therapeutics refers to drugs or medications used to treat diseases or infections. They can be acquired from viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens present in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, outpatient clinics, and other treatment centers. Therapeutics, such as antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and infection-based drugs, are used to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) like urinary tract infections (UTI), pneumonia, surgical site infection, and bloodstream infections (BSI).
The global hospital infection therapeutics market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that have increased hospital admissions and cases of HAIs. The growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure are also escalating the demand for these therapeutics. Furthermore, there has been a development of advanced therapies, drugs, vaccines and coverings can be used for the treatment of infections with specific symptoms. Moreover, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new HAI drugs, such as Zerbaxa by Merck & Co., for the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), are expected to influence the market growth in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hospital infection therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Anti-bacterial Drugs
- Anti-fungal Drugs
- Anti-viral Drugs
- Others
Breakup by Indication:
- Blood Stream Infections
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Surgical Site Infections
- Pneumonia
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
