According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global hospital infection therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Hospital infection therapeutics refers to drugs or medications used to treat diseases or infections. They can be acquired from viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens present in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, outpatient clinics, and other treatment centers. Therapeutics, such as antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and infection-based drugs, are used to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) like urinary tract infections (UTI), pneumonia, surgical site infection, and bloodstream infections (BSI).

The global hospital infection therapeutics market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that have increased hospital admissions and cases of HAIs. The growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure are also escalating the demand for these therapeutics. Furthermore, there has been a development of advanced therapies, drugs, vaccines and coverings can be used for the treatment of infections with specific symptoms. Moreover, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new HAI drugs, such as Zerbaxa by Merck & Co., for the treatment of ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), are expected to influence the market growth in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hospital infection therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

Anti-bacterial Drugs

Anti-fungal Drugs

Anti-viral Drugs

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Blood Stream Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Pneumonia

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

