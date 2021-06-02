According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical tapes and bandages market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Medical tapes and bandages are pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes that are used for supporting wound dressings. They are made using cotton gauge cloth to cover surgical, traumatic, burn, sports injuries and ulcer wounds and splints. These tapes and bandages adhere to open wounds, maintain moisture levels and prevent infections. They are also utilized to stop hemorrhaging and aids in the faster healing of wounds in emergencies.

The global medical tapes and bandages market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgeries due to the rise in incidences of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot, pressure and venous leg ulcers, and ulcerative colitis (UC). Besides this, there has been rising awareness regarding advanced wound care products, such as waterproof and antimicrobial tapes and bandages, produced using hydrogel, foam, alginate and novel biomaterials. Furthermore, growing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical tapes and bandages market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Nitto Denko Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew PLC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Medical Tapes Fabric Tapes Paper Tapes Plastic Tapes Others

Medical Bandages Gauze Bandages Adhesive Bandages Cohesive and Elastic Bandages Others



Breakup by Application:

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burn Injury

Ulcers

Sport Injury

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

