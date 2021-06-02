According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Well Intervention Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global well intervention market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Well intervention is an operation performed on oil and gas wells to improve or restore their production. It is carried out by mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) or light or medium intervention vessels. Some of the common types of well intervention operations include pumping, slick line, braided line, snubbing, workover, and tubing. Well intervention aids in removing debris and preventing sand, paraffin, and hydrates from falling into the well.

The growing demand for crude oil and gas due to rapid urbanization and industrialization is majorly driving the global well intervention market. In line with this, the emergence of new oilfields and revitalization of conventional brownfield is fueling the market growth further. Moreover, the introduction of initiatives, such as the provision of customized packages to well operators to enhance output and reduce production cost, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, governments of various nations are implementing and providing tax relaxations to the oil and gas industry, which is strengthening the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global well intervention market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aker Solutions

Archer Limited

Baker Hughes Company (General Electric)

China Oilfield Services Ltd. (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)

Expro Group

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Scientific Drilling International Inc.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Vallourec

Weatherford International Plc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

Logging and Bottomhole Survey

Tubing/Packer Failure Repair

Stimulation

Sand Control

Zonal Isolation

Artificial Lift

Fishing

Others

Breakup by Well Type:

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well

Breakup by Application:

Onshore Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

