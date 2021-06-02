According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global banana powder market reached a value of US$ 990.6 Million in 2020. Banana powder is procured by removing the moisture content present in raw bananas to extend the shelf life of the processed product. This helps to minimize post-harvest losses as well as retain the nutritional value of fresh bananas. Banana powder is high in potassium, dietary fibers, resistant starch, protein, and vitamins. As a result, it offers numerous health benefits in strengthening bones, improving digestion, preventing dehydration, regulating blood pressure, relaxing muscles, etc. Banana powder is used across various sectors, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, animal feed, etc.

The global banana powder market is primarily propelled by the expanding food and beverage industry. It is used to prepare numerous beverages, such as milkshakes and smoothies, which are widely preferred by the millennials and the working population, who are inclined towards on-the-go nutritional drinks. Furthermore, banana powder is also utilized in the bakery sector as a healthier alternative to wheat flour in bread, cakes, pastries, etc. Moreover, banana powder acts as an essential ingredient in the formulation of various skincare products based on the increasing popularity of natural and organic personal grooming items. Besides this, the escalating utilization of banana powder in animal feed production for improving the gut health of cattle, is expected to further drive the global market in the coming years. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Fyffes plc

Grupo Noboa S.A.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use:

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

