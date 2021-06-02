According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global banana powder market reached a value of US$ 990.6 Million in 2020. Banana powder is procured by removing the moisture content present in raw bananas to extend the shelf life of the processed product. This helps to minimize post-harvest losses as well as retain the nutritional value of fresh bananas. Banana powder is high in potassium, dietary fibers, resistant starch, protein, and vitamins. As a result, it offers numerous health benefits in strengthening bones, improving digestion, preventing dehydration, regulating blood pressure, relaxing muscles, etc. Banana powder is used across various sectors, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, animal feed, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-powder-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
The global banana powder market is primarily propelled by the expanding food and beverage industry. It is used to prepare numerous beverages, such as milkshakes and smoothies, which are widely preferred by the millennials and the working population, who are inclined towards on-the-go nutritional drinks. Furthermore, banana powder is also utilized in the bakery sector as a healthier alternative to wheat flour in bread, cakes, pastries, etc. Moreover, banana powder acts as an essential ingredient in the formulation of various skincare products based on the increasing popularity of natural and organic personal grooming items. Besides this, the escalating utilization of banana powder in animal feed production for improving the gut health of cattle, is expected to further drive the global market in the coming years. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Chiquita Brands International Sàrl
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
- Dole Food Company, Inc.
- Fyffes plc
- Grupo Noboa S.A.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by End Use:
- Food Industry
- Feed Industry
- Others
Regional Insights:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/banana-powder-manufacturing-plant
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market
Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market
Contract Catering Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market
Food Contact Paper and Board Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-contact-paper-board-market
Cereal Bars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market
CBD Gummies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-gummies-market
Organic Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market
Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market
Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market
Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://testmeasurement.com.au/