According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Swine Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global swine feed market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Swine feed includes processed, semi-processed, and raw food items for pigs, generally made by combining natural corn, soybean, and wheat-based ingredients. They help in improving the quality of pork and maintaining the health of pigs by reducing the risk of metabolic disorders, acidosis, and infections.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/swine-feed-market/requestsample

The escalating demand for pig meat and other related products across the globe is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, several key manufacturers are introducing vitamin supplements and various other nutrients in the swine feed to enhance the quality and texture of the pork. Additionally, the growing awareness towards numerous nutritional benefits of swine feed has resulted in the increased number of swine feed mills. In accordance with this, several pig farmers are shifting from conventional swine feed towards functional and premium variants that help in boosting the immunity of the animals against enzootic diseases. Besides this, the increasing demand for organic pig meat that are cultivated without antibiotics, GMOs, and chemical feed additives, is anticipated to further propel the global swine feed over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global swine feed market to reach a value of US$ 170 Billion by 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Swine Feed Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the swine feed market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Chr Hansen

Royal DSM Holdings Limited

Lallemand Inc.

BASF Limited

Novus International Inc.

Kent foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

ABF Plc.

Alltech Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into grower, starter, sow and others. The grower segment currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the feed essence, the market has been segmented into vitamins, antioxidants, feed acidifiers, antibiotics, feed enzymes, amino acids and others.

Based on the feed additive type, the market has been segmented into zootechnical feed additives, sensory feed additives and nutritional feed additives.

On a geographical front, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market for swine feed, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/swine-feed-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market

Alginate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alginate-market

Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market

United States Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-swine-feed-market

Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market

United States Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-based-seafood-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800