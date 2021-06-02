According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Animal Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global animal feed market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Animal feed includes raw, processed, and semi-processed products grown and manufactured for the consumption of poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquatic animals. It is rich in fibers, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, antibiotics, and antioxidants. It aids in maintaining the overall health of animals and improving the quality of animal products like eggs, milk, and meat.

Due to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, there is a considerable rise in the sales of dairy and meat products across the globe. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for algae-based ingredients in animal feed, is propelling the growth of the market. Microalgae assists in providing essential nutrients to livestock for their early development. Furthermore, the vendors are focusing on incorporating non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) crops in animal feed to meet the requirement of end users for all-natural food sources. Other major factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with various initiatives undertaken by governing agencies for promoting quality animal feed, are anticipated to impel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global animal feed market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Form:

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Swine Starter Finisher Grower

Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Turkeys Others

Aquaculture Carps Crustaceans Mackeral Milkfish Mollusks Salmon Others

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Cereals

Oilseed Meal

Molasses

Fish Oil and Fish Meal

Additives Antibiotics Vitamins Antioxidants Amino Acids Feed Enzymes Feed Acidifiers Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

