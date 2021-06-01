Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

water pipeline leak detection system refers to an engineering system that is utilized for the detection of leak location in a pipeline. Several factors, such as age, improper installation and natural disasters, can result in pipeline leaks, especially at low points with maximum moisture collection and at construction joints. Pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. In addition to this, several sensors and data collectors are also employed in these systems for the inspection of the leaks and defects in a pipeline. Consequently, these systems find extensive applications in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors for minimizing the wastage of water and reducing associated costs.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the water pipeline leak detection system market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mueller Water Products Inc

NEC Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

SPX Corporation

Gutermann AG.

Badger Meter Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the water pipeline leak detection system market on the basis of technology, equipment, pipe type, end-use and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Other

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Other

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

