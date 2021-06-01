According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Argentina Mobile Wallet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Argentina mobile wallet market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A mobile wallet is a payment service accessible through an application installed on a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet. It stores details about coupons, credit cards, debit cards, and loyalty cards of the user. As these details are encrypted and linked to a personal identification format, such as a key or scannable QR code, the mobile wallet reduces the risk of fraudulent activities. Consequently, mobile wallets are gaining traction in Argentina to make in-store payments without carrying cash or credit cards.

The growing usage of smartphones, in confluence with the increasing cases of credit card fraud and cybercrimes, represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for mobile wallets in Argentina. Moreover, mobile wallets save user payment credentials and make them available at the Point of Sale (POS), thereby enhancing the overall user experience. Furthermore, as most of the mobile wallet applications have messaging features, several businesses are utilizing mobile wallets as a marketing channel to increase user interaction. This is anticipated to drive the market in the country. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Argentina mobile wallet market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

EBANX

Ohana

Mercado Pago (MercadoLibre SRL)

PayPal Argentina S.R.L. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.)

TodoPago

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Open

Semi-Closed

Closed

Breakup by Ownership:

Banks

Telecom Companies

Device Manufacturers

Tech Companies

Breakup by Technology:

Near Field Communication

Optical/QR Code

Digital Only

Text-Based

Breakup by Vertical:

Retail

Transportation

Media and Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication

Others

