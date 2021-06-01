Europe Tire (Tyre) Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Tire (Tyre) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the europe tire market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe market to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-tire-market/requestsample

Tires refer to ring-shaped, pneumatically inflated structures that are placed around the rim of a wheel. They are usually manufactured using wire, rayon, steel, silica, carbon black, and natural or synthetic rubber. They assist in transferring load of the vehicle on the road and offering a gripping surface for traction while serving as a cushion for the wheels. They also aid in absorbing the shock and reducing the impact of vibrations of a moving vehicle. As a result, their use improves road feel and enhances the overall performance of the automobile.

Europe Tire (Tyre) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the europe tire (tyre) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Corporation

Pirelli C. S.p.A

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the europe tire (tyre) market on the basis of radial vs. bias, end-use, vehicle type, Size, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Radial Vs. Bias:

Radial

Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Off-The-Road (OTR)

Breakup by Size:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Off- The- Road (OTR)

Three-Wheelers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Netherlands

Belgium

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-tire-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Europe Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-automotive-connectors-market

GCC Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-automotive-connectors-market

Latin America Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-automotive-connectors-market

Automotive Exhaust System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market

UAE Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market

UAE LED Lights Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-lights-market-uae

Stem Cell Banking Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market

Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market

Trade Finance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800