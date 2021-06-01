According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Europe organic food and beverages market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Organic food and beverages are produced without the utilization of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, food additives, antibodies, and growth regulators. These products are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants, and their regular consumption helps in minimizing the risk of developing lifestyle diseases. Moreover, as they assist in boosting immunity and metabolism and maintaining weight and heart health, they are gaining immense traction across Europe.

The increasing uptake of healthy eating habits on account of the rising consumer awareness about the negative impact of preservatives and synthetic additives on health represents one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Apart from this, the increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms, which provide a hassle-free shopping experience, diverse product range and doorstep delivery, is positively influencing the sales of organic food and beverages in the region. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing lactose and gluten-free product variants, along with clean-label products that have a longer shelf life, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe organic food and beverages market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

General Mills Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Clipper Teas

Nestle SA

Danone SA

Starbucks Corporation

Sasma BV

Ahold Delhaize

Uncle Matt’s Organic.

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruit and Vegetables

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Dairy Products

Frozen & Processed Foods

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

