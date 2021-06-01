Electronic Packaging Materials Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Electronic Packaging Materials

Electronic Packaging Materials Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Electronic Packaging Materials market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Electronic Packaging Materials:

  • This report studies the Electronic Packaging Materials market.Electronic packaging materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit. Electronic packaging refers to the enclosure for integrated circuit (IC) chips, passive devices, the fabrication of circuit cards and the production of a final product or system. Packaging materials strongly affect the effectiveness of an electronic packaging system regarding reliability, design, and cost. In electronic systems, packaging materials may serve as electrical conductors or insulators, create structure and form, provide thermal paths, and protect the circuits from environmental factors, such as moisture, contamination, hostile chemicals, and radiation.

    Electronic Packaging Materials Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • DuPont
  • Evonik
  • EPM
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Mitsui High-tec
  • Tanaka
  • Shinko Electric Industries
  • Panasonic
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • Kyocera Chemical
  • Gore
  • BASF
  • Henkel
  • AMETEK Electronic
  • Toray
  • Maruwa
  • Leatec Fine Ceramics
  • NCI
  • Chaozhou Three-Circle
  • Nippon Micrometal
  • Toppan
  • Dai Nippon Printing
  • Possehl
  • Ningbo Kangqiang

    Scope of Report:

  • In 2017, Global Electronic Packaging Materials total market size was 4885.6 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 6104.9 Million USD by the end of 2023. One of the salient features of Electronic Packaging Materials market is the cooperation with downstream Semiconductor & IC and PCB manufactures, especially for large companies in this industry.
  • Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Greater China and United States, Europe and Japan. In terms of year 2017, Greater China holds the largest market share, with about 1975.5 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 14.76% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.
  • The worldwide market for Electronic Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 6050 million USD in 2024, from 4890 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electronic Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Metal Packages
  • Plastic Packages
  • Ceramic Packages

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Semiconductor & IC
  • PCB
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Packaging Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Packaging Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Packaging Materials in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Electronic Packaging Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Electronic Packaging Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Electronic Packaging Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Packaging Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

