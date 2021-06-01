“Electronic Packaging Materials Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Electronic Packaging Materials market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Electronic packaging materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit. Electronic packaging refers to the enclosure for integrated circuit (IC) chips, passive devices, the fabrication of circuit cards and the production of a final product or system. Packaging materials strongly affect the effectiveness of an electronic packaging system regarding reliability, design, and cost. In electronic systems, packaging materials may serve as electrical conductors or insulators, create structure and form, provide thermal paths, and protect the circuits from environmental factors, such as moisture, contamination, hostile chemicals, and radiation.

Key companies in the Electronic Packaging Materials market include:

DuPont

Evonik

EPM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Mitsui High-tec

Tanaka

Shinko Electric Industries

Panasonic

Hitachi Chemical

Kyocera Chemical

Gore

BASF

Henkel

AMETEK Electronic

Toray

Maruwa

Leatec Fine Ceramics

NCI

Chaozhou Three-Circle

Nippon Micrometal

Toppan

Dai Nippon Printing

Possehl

In 2017, Global Electronic Packaging Materials total market size was 4885.6 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 6104.9 Million USD by the end of 2023. One of the salient features of Electronic Packaging Materials market is the cooperation with downstream Semiconductor & IC and PCB manufactures, especially for large companies in this industry.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Greater China and United States, Europe and Japan. In terms of year 2017, Greater China holds the largest market share, with about 1975.5 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 14.76% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

The worldwide market for Electronic Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 6050 million USD in 2024, from 4890 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Metal Packages

Plastic Packages

Ceramic Packages Market Segment by Application:

Semiconductor & IC

PCB