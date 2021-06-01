Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Fluorine Aromatic PI Film

Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market" forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries.

About Fluorine Aromatic PI Film:

  • Fluorinated aromatic PI film products with good transparency in the visible region. Fluorinated aromatic PI film products have been widely used in flexible display substrates, Solar Cell, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and aerospace industries, due to their outstanding properties, such as thermal stability, high mechanical performance, good chemical resistance and excellent electrical properties.

    Fluorine Aromatic PI Film Market Size Segment by Companies:

  • MGC
  • MGC(JP)
  • SKC Kolon PI(KR)
  • I.S.T Corporation(JP)
  • NeXolve(US)
  • DuPont(US)
  • Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials (Development Phase)
  • Hipolyking (Development Phase)
  • Huajing (Development Phase)

    Scope of Report:

  • In the past several years, United States, Korea and Japan are main producers of fluorine aromatic PI film products, and top players are distributed in these three countries, like MGC and I.S.T Corporation from Japan, NeXolve and DuPont from US, while SKC Kolon PI from Korea.There are several small players in China, like Fuxin Hongji Photoelectric Materials, Hipolyking and Huajing etc. They produces and sells low-end polyimide film products, but in fluorine aromatic PI film products they are at the research stage at the moment. It predict they will achieve mass production around 3-5 years.Currently, the market is dominated by several players such as MGC, SKC Kolon PI, I.S.T Corporation, NeXolve and DuPont. But this situation will change after five years when more Chinese players will enter this market and bring more intense competition. But is difficult to change the market, especially in the high-end market.The worldwide market for Fluorine Aromatic PI Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.0% over the next five years, will reach 200 million USD in 2024, from 53 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fluorine Aromatic PI Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Thicknessâ‰¤15Î¼m
  • 15Î¼m25Î¼m

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Flexible Display Substrates
  • Solar Cell
  • Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)
  • Flexible Printed circuit boards (PCBs)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Fluorine Aromatic PI Film product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fluorine Aromatic PI Film, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fluorine Aromatic PI Film in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Fluorine Aromatic PI Film competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Fluorine Aromatic PI Film breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Fluorine Aromatic PI Film market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fluorine Aromatic PI Film sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

