Pulse Oximeters Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeters Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Pulse Oximeters market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Pulse Oximeters:

  • Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method used to measure the arterial oxygen saturation level in patient’s blood. Pulse oximetry works on the principle of spectrophotometry.Pulse oximeters consist of light emitting devices Pulse oximeters consist of a probe having light emitters with two different types of wavelengths of light, infrared and red. The light is transmitted through the body part such as a finger or ear lobe. The oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the infrared light and the deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the red light. By calculating the amount of absorption, the sensor computes the proportion of oxygenated Hemoglobin in the blood, and it is displayed digitally.

    Pulse Oximeters Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Masimo
  • Medtronic
  • Nonin Medical
  • Smiths Medical
  • Nihon-Kohden
  • Philips
  • GE Healthcare
  • Konica Minolta
  • Mindray
  • Heal Force
  • Contec
  • Jerry Medical
  • Solaris

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Pulse Oximeter is in the decreasing trend, from 150 USD/Unit in 2011 to 147 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Pulse Oximeter includes Disposable Sensor, Reusable Sensors, and the proportion of Disposable Sensor in 2015 is about 60%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. Asia is the second largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Pulse Oximeters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pulse Oximeters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Disposable Sensor
  • Reusable Sensor

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory Surgical Center
  • Home Care

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Pulse Oximeters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pulse Oximeters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pulse Oximeters in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Pulse Oximeters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Pulse Oximeters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Pulse Oximeters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pulse Oximeters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Pulse Oximeters Market:

