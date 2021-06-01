“Pulse Oximeters Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Pulse Oximeters market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Pulse Oximeters:

Pulse oximetry is a non-invasive method used to measure the arterial oxygen saturation level in patient’s blood. Pulse oximetry works on the principle of spectrophotometry.Pulse oximeters consist of light emitting devices Pulse oximeters consist of a probe having light emitters with two different types of wavelengths of light, infrared and red. The light is transmitted through the body part such as a finger or ear lobe. The oxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the infrared light and the deoxygenated hemoglobin absorbs more of the red light. By calculating the amount of absorption, the sensor computes the proportion of oxygenated Hemoglobin in the blood, and it is displayed digitally. Pulse Oximeters Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Masimo

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Smiths Medical

Nihon-Kohden

Philips

GE Healthcare

Konica Minolta

Mindray

Heal Force

Contec

Jerry Medical

Scope of Report:

The global average price of Pulse Oximeter is in the decreasing trend, from 150 USD/Unit in 2011 to 147 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Pulse Oximeter includes Disposable Sensor, Reusable Sensors, and the proportion of Disposable Sensor in 2015 is about 60%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, with a production market share nearly 46% in 2015. Asia is the second largest supplier of Pulse Oximeter, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Pulse Oximeters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million USD in 2024, from 740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pulse Oximeters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Disposable Sensor

Reusable Sensor Market Segment by Application:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center