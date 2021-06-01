Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS)

Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS):

  • Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

    Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • OracleÂ Corporation
  • IBMÂ CorporationÂ 
  • MicrosoftÂ CorporationÂ 
  • Kony
  • Kinvey
  • AnypresenceÂ 
  • Appcelerator
  • Built.Io
  • KIIÂ Corporation
  • Cloudmine
  • Parse
  • Feedhenry

    Scope of Report:

  • This report studies the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.
  • The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.
  • The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at 7160 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 68400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% between 2017 and 2023.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS).

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Data and Application Integration
  • Identity and Access Management
  • Usage Analytics
  • Support and Maintenance Service
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

