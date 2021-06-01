“Borosilicate Glass Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Borosilicate Glass market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

Borosilicate glass is a type of glass with the main glass-forming constituents of silica and boron trioxide. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of ampoule bottle, etc.

Schott

Corning

Kavalier

Duran

Nipro

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

The worldwide market for Borosilicate Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million USD in 2024, from 1070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Borosilicate Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

High Borosilicate Glass

Medium Borosilicate Glass Market Segment by Application:

Solar panels

Pharmaceutical packaging material

Laboratory glassware

Heat resistant glass cookware

Heat resistant glass panels