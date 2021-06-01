“Acetate Salt Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Acetate Salt market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Acetate Salt:

An acetate is a salt formed by the combination of acetic acid with an alkaline, earthy, or metallic base. “Acetate” also describes the conjugate base or ion (specifically, the negatively charged ion called an anion) typically found in aqueous solution and written with the chemical formula C2H3O2âˆ’. The neutral molecules formed by the combination of the acetate ion and a positive ion are also commonly called “acetates”. The simplest of these is hydrogen acetate (called acetic acid) with corresponding salts, esters, and the polyatomic anion CH3CO2âˆ’, or CH3COOâˆ’. Acetate Salt Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Physically, sodium acetate appears as a white hygroscopic or water-attracting crystalline powder. The pure substance has a melting point of 58 degrees C or 136 degrees F, and completely decomposes at the boiling point of 120 degrees C or 248 degrees F. Sodium acetate dissolves readily in water, having a solubility of 500 g/L at 20 degrees C. Crystals have a basic pH of about 7.5 to 9.0.

In the textile industry, sodium acetate neutralizes sulfuric acid waste streams and improves the wearing quality of finished fabrics. In photography, sodium acetate constitutes part of the developer solution and acts as a photo resist agent. In rubber production, sodium acetate retards vulcanization helping control the overall process. Sodium acetate added to foods acts as a preservative, and a flavoring agent. In particular, potato chips with sodium acetate have a distinctive “salt and vinegar” taste. Sodium acetate and acetic acid solutions act as buffers to maintain relatively constant pH, a property useful both for biochemical research reactions, the petroleum industry and in the cosmetic industry. In the medical field, sodium acetate solutions treat patients with high blood acid levels and/or low sodium levels.

Acetate salts are mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. Europe and North America are the regions with the highest level of revenue, China comes the third in 2015.

