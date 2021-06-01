“Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Barium Chloride Dihydrate:

Barium chloride dihydrate, also referred to as barium chloride hydrate and barium dichloride dihydrate, is a white crystalline compound that is easily soluble in water and other alkalis. Barium chloride dihydrate is hygroscopic in nature. The compound exist in anhydrous and dihydrated forms and imparts a yellow-green coloration to a flame. Its chemical formula for is BaCl2 2H2O. Barium chloride dihydrate is used to precipitate heavy metals from chemical processes and waste water streams and as a raw material in the making of several barium-based chemical compounds. It is primarily used in the purification of brine solution in caustic chlorine plants. These compounds are also used in the manufacturing of heat treatment salts, pigments, and other barium salts. Barium chloride dihydrate is also used in fireworks to provide a bright green color.

Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Solvay

Chaitanya Chemicals

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Chemical Products Corp (CPC)

Zigong Da Cheng

Shandong Xinke

Guizhou RedStar

Yibin Goldway Chemical

Huantai Maqiao Houjin

Yingfengyuan Industrial Group

Zibo Boshan Jiqing

Jianghua Group

Tianjin Xinghe

Yuci Jintai Barium Salt

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical

Weifang Xinyuan Barium

This report focuses on the Barium Chloride Dihydrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

â‰¥97.0%

â‰¥98.0%

â‰¥99.0%

â‰¥99.5% Market Segment by Application:

Electronic & Optical

Pigments and Dyes

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceutical

Iron Steel Industry

Textile & Leather