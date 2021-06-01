“Piano (Pianoforte) Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Piano (Pianoforte) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Piano (Pianoforte):

Pianoforte is a musical instrument in which felt-covered hammers, operated from a keyboard, strike the metal strings. It is commonly used for solo performances, ensemble, accompaniment and other performances, and it is very convenient for composing and rehearsing music.

In global market, the sales of Pianoforte increase from 548579 Units in 2012 to 668062 Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.05%. In 2016, the global Pianoforte market is led by China, capturing about 72.29% of global Pianoforte consumption. Japna is the second-largest region-wise market with 8.60% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Pianoforte are Yamaha Pianos, KAWAI, Samick, Youngchang, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Hailun Pianos, Xinghai Piano Group, Goodway, etc. Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group is the world leader, holding 26.11 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Pianoforte downstream is wide and recently Pianoforte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of performance, learning and teaching, entertainment and others. Globally, the Pianoforte market is mainly driven by growing demand for learning and teaching which accounts for nearly 44.72% of total downstream consumption of Pianoforte in global.In type, Pianoforte can be divided into grand piano and upright piano. Upright piano holds most of Pianoforte sales. In 2016, the Upright piano Sales was 558975 Units and the Market Share (%) was 83.67%, and it will be 687615 Units and 85.54% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.00% from 2016 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Pianoforte consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Pianoforte is estimated to be 803825 Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for Piano (Pianoforte) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2410 million USD in 2024, from 2180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Piano (Pianoforte) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Grand piano

Upright piano Market Segment by Application:

Performance

Learning and teaching