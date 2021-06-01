“Tarpaulin Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Tarpaulin market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Tarpaulin:

Plastic Tarpaulin is a piece of material which has been designed to be waterproof or water resistant. Tarpaulins are widely used in various settings for everything from providing shelter from inclement weather to protecting flooring from paint drips. The traditional tarpaulin is often made of cloth such as canvas, while the more modern tarpaulin tends to be made from modern materials like polyester coated plastics. The modern tarpaulin has advantages in height and it generally has vibrant colors.

In the last several years, United States market of Tarpaulin developed unsteadily, with the growth rate range from 4% to 5%.

In the application segment, transportation sector accounts for the largest share of tarpaulin in United States, about 63% of the total sales in 2016. In terms of tarpaulin types, PE tarpaulin dominated the market, with 56% market share in 2016.

The tarpaulin industry is fragmented. No companies can monopoly the market in United States. On the other hand, the players are increasingly focused on advanced product designing and development. This supports the companies in strengthening their product repertoire and in earning maximum revenue share for long-term growth in this sector. The major players catering to the United States tarpaulin market are Heytex, Shur-Co, Midwest Canvas, Gyoha, Dothan Tarpaulin Products, Sattler Group, Puyoung Industrial, Tarpia, Glenn Harp & Sons, Gosport Manufacturing, Delong, A&R Tarpaulins, Detroit Tarp, Kaps Tex, Chicago Dropcloth & Tarpaulin, Verduyn Tarps and Tarp America.

This report focuses on the Tarpaulin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

PVC Tarpaulin

PE Tarpaulin

Others Market Segment by Application:

Transportation

Tents & Buildings