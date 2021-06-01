Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1483061

The Global Polyphenylene Market is projected grow from USD 3.37 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.99 Billion by 2023,at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polyphenylene Market:

ExxonMobil (US)

Lyondell Basell (Netherlands)

DowDuPont (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

INEOS (Switzerland)

Solvay (Belgium)

Formosa Plastics (Taiwan)

Chevron (US)

Eastman (US)

China Petroleum (China)

Borealis(Germany)

Versalis(Italy)

LG Chem(South Korea)

Reliance Industries (India)

Among types, the polyurethane segment of the molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high demand for polyurethane molded plastics in automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the demand for molded plastics.

The Asia Pacific molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This high growth of the Asia Pacific molded plastics market can be attributed to the increased use of molded plastics in the packaging, automotive & transportation, and construction & infrastructure applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1– 45%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–33%

By Designation – C Level– 50%, Director Level–10%, and Others–40%

By Region – Europe – 50%, Asia Pacific – 31%, North America–13%, and RoW–6%

Competitive Landscape of Polyphenylene Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 New Product Launch

3.3 Acquisition

3.4 Joint Venture

Research Coverage:

This report covers the polyphenylene market, in terms of value, and forecasts the market size till 2023. The report includes market segmentation based on type (polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyphenylene ether/oxide(PPE/PPO, others), end-use industry (automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, coating, others), application (composites, engineering plastics, high performance lubricants, filter bag others),and region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America).

