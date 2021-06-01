The research reports on “Industrial Nitrogen Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Industrial Nitrogen Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Industrial Nitrogen Market will grow from USD 15.03 billion in 2017 to USD 19.96 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.83%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Nitrogen Market:

Praxair (US),

Air Products and Chemicals (US),

Air Liquide (France),

Linde (Germany),

TaiyoNippon Sanso (Japan).

Messer Group (Germany),

Nexair LLC (US),

Gulf Cryo (Kuwait).

Emirates Industrial Gases (UAE),

Southern Industrial Gas (Malaysian)

Metal manufacturing & fabrication accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to dominate the compressed nitrogen gas market through 2022. The dominant position of this segment is attributed to the wide application industrial nitrogen in the metal manufacturing industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the industrial nitrogen market, in terms of value and volume, followed by North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investments with its booming manufacturing sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of land.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –35%, Tier2 –30%, and Tier 3 –35%

By Designation: Manager Level – 61%, C Level – 39%

By Region: North America –15%,Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific – 51%,South America–5%, Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Nitrogen Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Expansions & Investments

2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

2.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Joint Ventures

2.4 New Product and Technology Launches

3.1 Air Liquide

3.2 The Linde Group

3.3 Praxair Inc.

3.4 Air Products and Chemicals

3.5 Messer Group

Research Coverage:

The segmentation considered for this report is based on form, transportation & distribution, technology, end-use industry, and region. The report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the industrial nitrogen market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

