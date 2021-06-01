ReportsnReports adds “Biomedical Textiles Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Biomedical Textiles Market at global and key country level.

The Biomedical Textiles Market is estimated to be USD 10.99 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.50 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Top Companies Profiled in the Biomedical Textiles Market:

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Covidien (Ireland)

Integra Life Sciences (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Medline Industries (US)

Braun Melsungen(Germany)

Cardinal Health (US)

Paul Hartmann (Germany)

BSN Medical (Germany)

Based on fabric type, the non-woven fabric segment accounted for the major share of the biomedical textiles market in 2016 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high demand from non-implantable applications, such as gauze, cohesive, adhesive, tubular, and triangular bandages

Based on application, the non-implantable segment of the biomedical textiles market is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The demand for biomedical textiles in the non-implantable application is mainly driven by an increase in consumption of wound care products, such as gauzes, adhesive bandages, cohesive bandages, and others.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 10%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3-65%

By Designation – C level – 10%, Director level – 30%, and Others- 60%

By Region – Asia Pacific – 45%, North America- 20%, Europe- 15%, South America – 11%, and Middle East & Africa- 9%

Competitive Landscape of Biomedical Textiles Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2016

3 Competitive Scenario

4 New Product Developments

5 Expansions

6 Acquisitions

7 Agreements & Partnerships

Research Coverage:

This report covers the biomedical textiles market and forecasts the size of the market till 2022. The report includes the segmentation of the biomedical textiles market based on fabric type, fiber type, application, and region. Porter’s five forces analysis and key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the biomedical textiles market have been discussed in the report.

