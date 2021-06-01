The report titled “Alumina Trihydrate Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Alumina Trihydrate industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Alumina Trihydrate Market is projected to grow from USD 1,508.1 Million in 2018 to USD 1,958.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Huber Engineered Materials (US)

Nabaltec AG (Germany)

LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden)

Alumina trihydrate has a wide application area; however, it’s not suitable for high-temperature applications. The thermal decomposition of alumina trihydrate begins at about 2200C in applications such as thermosets and certain PVCs. As such, alumina trihydrate is not suitable for applications with temperatures above 2200C, thereby restricting its use in high-temperature applications such as polyolefin’s.

Alumina trihydrate is used in several end-use industry applications, such as thermosets, conveyor belts, PVC, adhesives, sealants, etc. The flame retardant application segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the growing demand for fire safety and thermal stability in various applications from emerging economies such as Iran and Saudi Arabia across the globe.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 41%, Tier 3 – 24%

By Designation: C level – 56%, Director level – 28%, Others – 16%

By Region:Asia Pacific – 33%, North America – 27%, Europe– 20%, Middle East & Africa – 13%, South America – 7%

1 Overview

2 Expansions: the Most Popular Growth Strategy

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Joint Ventures

3.4 Divestments

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall alumina trihydrate market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape, and gain insights to position their businesses better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

