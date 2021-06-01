The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Purified Terephthalic Acid Market with Forecasts 2023.

Access Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1541223

The Purified Terephthalic Acid Market is estimated to be USD 48.14 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 61.78 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Purified Terephthalic Acid Market:

British Petroleum (UK)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Sinopec Corporation (China)

Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

PTA is used to manufacture polyester, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), and plasticizers. Based on application, the polyester segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for polyester fiber & yarn from emerging economies, such as Brazil and Argentina.

China is the largest market for purified terephthalic acid in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value. Key factors driving the growth of the China PTA market are increase in demand for fiber & yarn, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the packaged food industry in this country.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1541223

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in the PTA Market

4.2 PTA Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific PTA Market, By Country and Polyester Grade

4.4 PTA Market, By Application and Region

4.5 Top 6 Countries in the PTA Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Polyester Fibers

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Pet From the Bottling and Packaging Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Overcapacity of PTA in China

5.2.2.2 Fluctuation in the Prices of Paraxylene

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Glass Bottles for Alcoholic Beverages With Pet Bottles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Recycled Pet

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1.1 Textile Yarn Market

5.4.1.2 Pet Packaging Market

5.5 Manufacturing Process of Purified Terephthalic Acid

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Amoco Process

5.5.3 BP PTA Technology

5.5.4 IPT Technology

5.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Technology Process

5.5.6 Eastman Chemical PTA Technology Process

5.5.7 Henkel PTA Technology Process

5.6 Price Analysis

5.6.1 Short-Term Price Trend

5.6.2 Long-Term Price Trend

…..And More

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1541223