Global Plastic Straps Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Plastic Straps Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1552892

The Plastic Straps Market is projected to grow from USD 1.55 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.68 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Plastic Straps Market:

Crown Holdings (US)

Polychem Corporation (US)

Teufelberger (Austria)

FROMM Packaging (US)

Messersi Packaging (Italy)

Dubose Strapping (US)

Auto Strap (India)

PAC Strapping (US)

The polypropylene straps type segment is projected to lead the plastic straps market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the wide applicability of polypropylene straps in various industries such as steel, paper, and fiber as these straps offer high tensile resistance, improved flexibility, and excellent corrosion resistance.

The paper end-use industry segment is projected to lead the plastic straps market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Plastic straps are used for bundling items such as newspapers together for their convenient handling and shipment. Thus, the paper end-use industry segment of the plastic straps market is expected to witness continuous and sturdy growth during the forecast period.

Access full research copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1552892

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Straps Market

4.2 Plastic Straps Market, By Region

4.3 Global Plastic Straps Market

4.4 Plastic Straps Market Share, By Country, 2016

4.5 Plastic Straps Market, By End-Use Industry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lightweight and Low-Cost Alternative for Other Materials

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand in Major Markets, Such as India and China

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environment Pollution and Waste Management

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Bio-Based Plastics

5.2.3.2 Booming Construction Industry in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Per Capita Plastic Consumption Trend, 2016

6 Plastics Straps Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyester

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Nylon

6.5 Others

…..And More

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1552892