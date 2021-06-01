According to Market Study Report, Non-woven Tape Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Non-woven Tape Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Non Woven Tape Market is projected to grow from USD 3.17 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Non-woven Tape Market:

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Scapa Group Plc (UK)

The medical & hygiene segment accounts for the largest market share in the non woven tape market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2018 and 2023, owing to the increase in total capital spending on the healthcare. The growing aging population and advancements in medical procedures will continue to drive the demand for medical non woven tapes for wound care, splints, surgeries, personal care, hygiene care, and other healthcare applications.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the non woven tape market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of value. Asia Pacific has been a high-potential non woven tape market against the backdrop of an overall slowdown in the global economic development. This region encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and a large variety of industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Unit Considered

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Nonwoven Adhesive Tape Market

4.2 Non Woven Tape Market, By Adhesive Type

4.3 Non Woven Tape Market, By Backing Material

4.4 Non Woven Tape Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Non Woven Tape Market, Developed vs Developing Nations

4.6 APAC Non Woven Tape Market Share, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.7 Non Woven Tape Market Share, By Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Non Woven Tapes in Several End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Aging Population

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Non Woven Tapes in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inferior Properties of Non Woven Tapes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Intense Competition From Chinese Players

5.2.4.2 Increasing Price Pressure on Market Players

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends in the Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Trends in the Healthcare Industry

6 Non Woven Tape Market, By Adhesive Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Acrylic-Based Adhesive

6.3 Rubber-Based Adhesive

6.4 Silicone-Based Adhesive

…..And More

