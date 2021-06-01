The global report titled “Medical Membranes Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Medical Membranes Market is projected to grow from USD 2.13 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Medical Membranes Market:

Pall Corporation (US)

Merck Millipore (US)

3M (US)

Sartorius (Germany)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

L. Gore & Associates (US)

Based on application, the IV infusion & sterile filtration segment of the medical membranes market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for improved medical facilities is driving the growth of the medical membranes market for IV infusion & sterile filtration application.

The medical membranes market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The demand for high purity products, technological advancements in the membrane industry, and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China, are key factors projected to drive the demand for medical membranes in APAC.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Artificial Organs

5.2.1.2 Requirement for High-Purity Selective Separation

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Esrd Patients

5.2.1.4 Preference for Dialysis Procedures Over Renal Transplants

5.2.1.5 Growing Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long In-Process Validation Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Medical Membranes in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lifespan of Membranes

5.2.4.2 Manufacturing Quality Products at Affordable Price

5.3 Value-Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Membrane Manufacturers/Formulators

5.3.3 End Users

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Medical Membranes Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

6.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

6.3.1 Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

6.3.2 Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

6.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.5 Polypropylene (PP)

6.6 Modified Acrylics

6.7 Others

7 Medical Membranes Market, By Process Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)

7.3 Microfiltration (MF)

7.4 Nanofiltration (NF)

7.5 Others

