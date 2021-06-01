The global report titled “High Temperature Composite Resin Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The High Temperature Composite Resin Market is estimated at USD 753.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,180.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the High Temperature Composite Resin Market:

Huntsman International (US)

Hexion (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Royal TenCate (Netherlands)

Sumitomo Bakelite (Japan)

Arkema (France)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Nexam Chemical Holding (Sweden)

UBE Industries (Japan)

The lay-up molding process is the major composite manufacturing process consuming high temperature composite resins owing to the developed aerospace & defense industry and recovery of the marine industry at the global level.

The North American region is expected to be the fastest-growing high temperature composite resin market globally between 2018 and 2023 due to the increased demand from aerospace & defense and transportation industries. Stringent safety regulations in this region, especially in the US., have helped the high temperature composite resin market to grow in the transportation and aerospace & defense application segment.

