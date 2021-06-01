The global report titled “Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is estimated at USD 2.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market:

Ultratech Cement Ltd. (India)

Formglas Products Ltd. (Canada)

Willis Construction Co., Inc. (US)

Clark Pacific (US)

Loveld (Belgium)

Fibrex (UAE)

Betofiber A.S. (Turkey)

Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Stromberg Architectural (US)

BB Fiberbeton (Denmark)

The spray process is a cost-effective solution to produce large area elements, such as claddings, facades, wall panels, and so on. It is the predominant process used in the production of GFRC. The increase in the demand for GFRC in the commercial construction application is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for spray GFRC during the forecast period.

GFRC manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development of GFRC for residential construction, such as kitchen countertops, columns & capitals, roof cladding, wall panels, balusters, and so on. The increasing demand for light-weight, fire & weather resistant, and design flexible building materials for the residential construction sector is projected to drive the residential construction application segment of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regional Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the GFRC Market

4.2 GFRC Market, By Process

4.3 GFRC Market, By Application and Region

4.4 GFRC Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduced Construction Time and Cost

5.2.1.2 Upsurge in Demand for Corrosion-Resistant Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Economic Downturn in Major Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies Such as China and India

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Production and Labor Cost

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Precast Concrete Method Among End Users

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry

…..And More

